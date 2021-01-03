Malayalam poet Neelamperoor Madhusoodanan Nair passes away at 84

The poet was known for his association with the progressive literary movements in Kerala.

news Obituary

Eminent poet Neelamperoor Madhusoodanan Nair passed away on Saturday in Kerala. He was 84 years old and was under treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he passed away, reports Mathrubhumi. The poet is known for his association with the progressive literary movements in the state.

Madhusoodanan Nair has written over 30 books. He had received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi’s Kanakasree award for his poetry collection ‘Mousalaparvam’ in 1991. In 2000, his poetry collection ‘Chamatha’ had won the best poetry award from the Kerala Sahitya Akademi. For the children’s poetry collection ‘Kiliyum Mozhiyum’, he had received an award from the state government for the best children’s literature.

Born in Neelamperoor in Alappuzha district of Kerala, Madhusoodanan Nair was a post-graduate in statistics, who later worked with the Kerala government’s Industries Department for many years. He retired from government service while holding the post of joint director in 1991.

With the aim to promote modernist and progressive writings, he launched the Navadhara Co-operative Society, along with writers PK Balakrishnan and EN Muralidharan Nair. He later worked in association with ‘Purogamana Kalasahithya Sangham’, a noted forum for progressive artists and writers.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Madhusoodanan was a poet who has immensely contributed to the progressive literary movement in the state through his poems and social works.

“His poetic life was strong in human values. He had translated poems of Engles (Friedrich Engels) to Malayalam. His demise has caused a huge loss to Malayalam language and literature. I join in the grief of family members,” wrote Minister for Culture AK Balan on Facebook.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran also condoled Madusoodanan Nair’s death saying he had always stood with the progressive movements and that his demise is a great loss.

The other noted works by the late poet include ‘Urangum Munbu’, ‘Amaran’, ‘Eettilam’, ‘Ithile Varika’, ‘Sooryanil Ninnoral’, ‘Ambilippoookkal’, ‘Edisonte Katha’ and ‘Phalitha Chinthakal’.

