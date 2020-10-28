Malayalam poet and lyricist Ezhacherry Ramachandran conferred with Vayalar award

Ezhacherry bagged the award for his collection of poems, 'A Virginian Veyilkaalamâ€™.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday presented the prestigious Vayalar award to well-known Malayalam poet and lyricist Ezhacherry Ramachandran. Khan presented the 44th edition of the award to Ezhacherry at a low-key function held at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram adhering to COVID-19 health protocol.

"I am indeed very happy to present the prestigious Vayalar award to Ezhacherry Ramachandran. The award instituted by the Vayalar memorial trust in 1977 has always been a benchmark of literary merit in Malayalam," the Governor said.

The award includes Rs one lakh and a bronze sculpture carved by renowned sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman. The Governor said the trust deserves admiration for instituting the award and choosing "writers and poets of great literary calibre to receive it."

Ezhacherry bagged the award for his collection of poems, A Virginian Veyilkaalam. The award is instituted in the memory of late poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma.

Earlier this month, Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust President and writer Perumbadavam Sreedharan had announced that the jury was unanimous in selecting the winner for the 44th edition of the award. A jury consisting of Dr KP Mohanan, Dr N Mukundan and Dr Ambalappuzha Gopakumar chose the award winner. The award was declared by Perumbadavam Sreedharan on October 10.

Ramachandran has won many awards including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 2008. An online musical night event was held as part of the award ceremony.

Virginian Veyilkkalam is an anthology of 41 poems. Known as Ezhacherry, the poet has also thrice won the state governmentâ€™s award for best lyrics for professional drama.



He has penned more than 30 movie songs. He penned the lyrics for the famous movie song Chandanamanivathil, one of the hits sung by G Venugopal. Kayyur, Neeli Ardrasamudram and Bandhuramgipuram are his noted poems.



Ezhacherry is one of the state vice presidents of the Purogamana Kalasahithya Samgham. He has also worked as a member of Kerala Sahitya Academy Committee and also as a member of the State Chalachithra Academy.

