Malayalam movie ‘#Home’ to stream on Amazon Prime Video this Onam

Directed by Rojin Thomas, the family drama stars actors Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi and Vijay Babu in the lead.

Flix Mollywood

Starring Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi and Vijay Babu in the lead, Malayalam movie #Home will premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on August 19, to coincide with the festival of Onam. The film which is said to be a family drama is directed by Rojin Thomas. Sharing the news with fans, Amazon Prime Video wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, August 10: “you don’t wanna miss the chance to be a part of the journey of this home #HomeOnPrime, this Aug 19.”

Apart from the lead actors, the movie has an interesting lineup of supporting cast that includes Manju Pillai, Nalsen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, Kiran Aravindakshan, Chithra and Priyanka Nair.

Explaining how the makers have aimed to highlight a socially relevant issue through the lens of the characters in the film, Vijay Babu, who plays one of the leads in #Home, said in a statement, “With #Home, our focus was solely to highlight a socially relevant topic with a point of view portrayed in such a way that it leaves viewers with food for thought. The relatable characters have been carefully weaved into the narrative and presented in a light-hearted way that will make for a perfect family watch.” Vijay Babu is also on board as the producer for the venture.

Noting that #Home not only attempts to depict a relevant issue on-screen but also tracks how the dynamics of a family is ever-changing in the digital age, director Rojin Thomas stated, “#Home is an attempt at depicting a much relevant topic in today’s times, the dynamics of a family that is unknowingly trapped in the artificial web in the ever-evolving digital age. I am delighted to present our fruit of hard work. We are optimistic that the audience will take away the right message from the film.”

you don’t wanna miss the chance to be a part of the journey of this home #HomeOnPrime, this Aug 19 pic.twitter.com/uFrvPFLd3I — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 10, 2021

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much anticipated Malayalam movie Kuruthi, which co-stars Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa and Shine Tom Chacko, has started streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from August 11.

READ: 'Kuruthi' review: An engaging, but problematic thriller