Malayalam mimicry artiste Shabu Raj passes away

Shabu Raj was most known for his performance in the reality show 'Comedy Stars' aired on Asianet.

Flix Obituary

Malayalam mimicry artiste Shabhu Raj, aged 42, passed away on Tuesday at the Kollam Medicity Hospital. He had a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital on Monday, reports Asianet News.

Friends of Shabu broke the news of his demise on social media.

Shabu was most known for his performance in the comedy reality show Comedy Stars aired on Asianet.

Singer and celebrity Rimi Tomy, who is one of the judges of the show, paid condolences to the artiste on her Instagram page.

"He is an artiste who made one laugh the most. Have many memories of him. He was a great artiste. Unable to believe (that he has passed away). Will miss you a lot in Comedy Stars, chettah (brother). He had a heart attack," Rimi wrote. Other judges of the show are actors Jagadeesh and Innocent.

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, who started as a mimicry artiste before turning to films, also paid condolences to Shabu.

Shabu was known for playing both male and female characters beautifully on the show. He entered the show playing a character called â€˜Psycho Chittappanâ€™.

Manorama Online reports that friends of Shabu, who comes from a financially poor family, were trying to find the money for his treatment when he passed away unexpectedly. He leaves behind his wife and four children.