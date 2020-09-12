Malayalam mega star Mammootty's impressive fleet of cars

The Malayalam megastar Mammootty has named the collection of his cars as 369 Garage. While many take its meaning literally, the starâ€™s fans are well aware that all the cars owned by the star have the same number - 369, from which the name is derived. Mammootty has an impressive line-up of cars including BMW E 46 M3, Mini Cooper S, Jaguar XJ, Toyota Land Cruiser, Audi A 7, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, and Toyota Fortuner.

Besides this, the star is also interested in expensive electronic gadgets like cameras and mobiles, we hear. Whenever the star flaunts his fleet of cars or gadgets on the internet, it does become a hot topic of discussion; especially among his fans and car freaks.

Mammoottyâ€™s son and actor Dulquer Salmaan also has his own fleet of cars with the collection including a Mini Cooper, E46 BMW M3 and BMW i8. Interestingly, Dulquer, an entrepreneur, has a car trading web portal, according to reports.

It may be noted that recently a probe was initiated by the Motor Vehicles Department of Kerala after a video of sports cars owned by film actors Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan allegedly racing along the Kottayam-Kochi road, went viral on social media. It is unsure when the video was shot by the two men on the bike who have also not been identified.

On the work front, Mammootty is expecting the release of his upcoming political drama One. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy are playing important roles and Ishaani Krishna is making her acting debut with One. The film, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions. Mammootty plays the character Kadakkal Chandran, the Chief Minister of Kerala in this film. One is currently in the post-production mode and its release date is yet to be announced.

The starâ€™s other project is The Priest, directed by Jofin T Chacko. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

There were reports that The Priest is a thriller, which impressed the star so much that he allotted dates for it on a priority basis. Director Jofin T Chacko, in an interview earlier, revealed that he had completed shooting Mammoottyâ€™s portions and needs to shoot some scenes with Manju Warrier. The shooting will resume after the lockdown ends and will be shot in Kochi and Kuttikanam, he added.

