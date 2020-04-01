Malayalam hit 'Anjaam Paathira' may release online soon

The film was a superhit in theatres.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam movie Anjaam Pathira which released earlier this year turned out to be a massive hit. Following its hit status, the filmmakers are planning on releasing it on an OTT platform.

The film’s director Midhun Manuel Thomas has revealed that plans are on to release the film on an OTT platform and television but that there are no plans of releasing it on DVD. The director has been quoted by Cinema Express as stating, “A DVD release is unlikely given the fact the facilities that punch DVDs are all shut down at the moment. So attempts are being made for a satellite or digital release.”

The Kunchacko Boban starrer Anjaam Pathira hit the marquee on January 10 and opened to a good response. The film was directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas with the star cast including Sharafudheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Bhasi, Remya Nambeesan, Indrans, and Jinu Joseph. Aashiq Usman bankrolled the film. Shyju Khalid cranked the camera for Anjaam Pathira with Sushin Shyam roped in to compose the tunes.

The story of Anjaam Pathira, a crime thriller, revolved around the life of a psychologist, played by Kunchacko Boban. After tasting success with Anjaam Pathira, Kunchacko Boban is busy with a slew of films including Pada, an untitled Shaheed Kader film, Jis Joy directorial Mikacha Nadan Mohankumar, untitled Johnpaul George film, untitled Soubin Shahir film and untitled Dijo Jose Antony film.

Of this, Mohankumar is in the post-production mode. Bobby and Sanjay have penned the script for Mohankumar and this is the fourth time the scriptwriters are associating with Kunchacko Boban. Siddique plays a film personality and Kunchacko Boban plays a singer in this film. The rest of the star cast includes Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Vinay Forrt, Ramesh Pisharody, and Basil Joseph in supporting roles.

