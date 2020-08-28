Malayalam films ‘1956, Central Travancore’ and ‘Biriyaani’ selected for Moscow fest

‘1956, Central Travancore’ is directed by Don Palathara while ‘Biriyaani’ is from filmmaker Sajin Baabu.

Flix Mollywood

Two critically acclaimed Malayalam films from young directors have been selected to be shown at the 42nd edition of the Moscow International Film Festival. Don Palathara’s third film 1956, Madhyathiruvithamkoor (1956, Central Travancore) will have its world premiere at the festival while Sajin Baabu’s Biriyaani, which has already been featured at several international film festivals and has won awards too, will also be shown.

Don, known for his critically acclaimed films as Savam (Corpse) and Vithu (Seed), posted a note on Facebook congratulating the entire cast and crew of the film.

“Moscow is one of the oldest festivals in the world with an accreditation from FIAPF (Federation of Film Producers Associations). The festival was supposed to happen in April, but got postponed to October due to the pandemic. And, there will be a physical screening for the film at the festival. I use this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to all those who have supported me and my films.”

The 2019 film is set in times before the historic land reforms in Kerala. Two brothers, Kora and Onan, go on a gaur hunt with four men to make some quick money. Away from their families and loved ones, they travel with their dreams, desires, fears and fantasies, sharing stories with each other about their ‘inescapable pasts’ and make bonds. When the reality and the fantasy turn out to be larger than they can handle, they learn some harsh truths.

In Biriyaani, Sajin Baabu, who earlier directed Asthamayam Vare and Ayaal Sassi, tells the story of a modern-day Khadija (the wife of Prophet Muhammad), played by Kani Kusruti. The film, shot in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, also casts light on the social system.

Biryaani, which had premiered at the Asiatica Film Festival in Italy and won the NETPAC award there, went on to feature at several international festivals, winning more awards.