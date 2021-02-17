Malayalam film 'Love' to release on Netflix

The film stars Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko in lead roles.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam film Love is all set to release on Netflix on Friday, February 19. The movie is touted to be a black-comedy drama about love and marriage, and hit theatres on January 29, 2021. It stars Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko in lead roles. Love is written and directed by Khalid Rahman and produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman productions.

According to a report, Khalid Rahman’s lockdown project talks about “the love that can turn into hate” in a marriage and how the couple tries to navigate the trust issues that they are facing. Love is the 10th film of Ashiq Usman and third film of Khalid Rahman after Unda, which starred Mammootty, and Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, starring Rajisha Vijayan among others.

The film’s music is composed by Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pereira. The film is co-written and edited by Noufal Abdullah. The cinematographer is Jimshi Khalid. Apart from Shine and Rajisha, Johny Antony, Veena Nandakumar, Sudhi Koppa, Sunny Wayne and others have been roped in as the cast.

Rajisha Vijayan began her career in Malayalam cinema with the 2016 film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, for which she won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor. She has also acted in films such as Georgettan’s Pooram, Oru Cinemakkaran, June etc.

For the 2019 film June, Rajisha transformed into a high school girl. Joju George, fresh after the success of Joseph, played her father.

June is directed by Ahammed Khabeer, produced by Vijay Babu and his Friday Film House. Ahammed wrote the script with Libin Varghese and Jeevan Baby Mathew. The music is by Ifthi. Shine Tom Chacko entered Mollywood through the film Khaddama, after nine years of working as an assistant director in Malayalam cinema.

He also played supporting roles in several films including Ee Adutha Kaalathu, Chapters, Annayum Rasoolum and Masala Republic and played his first lead role in Binu S Kalady's fantasy-comedy film Ithihasa.