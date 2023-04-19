Malayalam film body FEFKA expresses displeasure over actors’ behaviour

FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan spoke about actors giving same dates to multiple films without clearing agreements with A.M.M.A.

Flix Controversy

A comment made by B Unnikrishnan, filmmaker and General Secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) on Tuesday, April 18, has led to a controversy. Expressing displeasure over the way “some actors” behave, Unnikrishnan said that things have reached a point of difficulty. He was talking about an agreement that the actors have to sign and clear with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes before they begin work on a movie. This has not been done by some actors, he complained.

The FEFKA is the apex body of 19 different film organisations that include drivers to directors as its members. Unnikrishnan said, “Before every film starts, the actors have to ink an agreement which has been cleared by the AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes), but it has now come to notice that it's not being done. The problem now is certain actors are giving the same dates and time to different directors and producers and if they sign the agreement, they know they will be in trouble and hence, they don't do it."

Another problem, he said, was that some actors have begun insisting that they should be called during the editing process of the film. They also demand that other people that they want to bring should also be allowed to watch the film editing being done.

Even though he did not name these actors who, he dropped enough hints by saying that not all actors behaved in this manner, only some did. According to those in the know of things, the “troublemakers” are a few of the new generation actors.

After the charges made by FEFKA, it is expected that AMMA will have a response to give. The actors' body is headed by one of the superstars in Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal.

(With inputs from IANS)