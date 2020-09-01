Malayalam film 'Anjaam Pathiraa' gets a Hindi remake

The remake will be bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment in association with Ashiq Usman Productions and AP International.

Flix Bollywood

The Malayalam movie Anjaam Pathiraa released earlier this year turned out to be a massive hit. Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, The film starring Kunchacko Boban hit the marquee on January 10th to a good response. Excellent reviews and positive word mouth has the audiences flock the theatres in large numbers and the Anjaam Pathiraa team is happy over the outcome.

Now the film is all set to be remade in Hindi. The remake will be bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment in association with Ashiq Usman Productions and AP International. Announcing about the same, Reliance Entertainment tweeted,"#RelianceEntertainment, #AshiqUsmanProductions and @APIfilms come together to produce the Hindi Remake of Malayalam Crime Thriller #AnjaamPathiraa. "

In a media statement, Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment was quoted saying "Anjaam Pathiraa is one of those slick thrillers that keep you on the edge of the seat! We are happy to remake the cult film for audiences across the country and the globe." Ashiq Usman, Managing Partner, Ashiq Usman Productions, said, Anjaam Pathiraa is a riveting psycho murder thriller. I am proud to say it was the biggest blockbuster of the year. And I am happy to be associated with Reliance Entertainment and AP international for the remake of the film.” Sanjay Wadhwa from AP International, said, “We are happy to showcase this gem from the malayalam film industry to the world audience.

Aashiq Usman bankrolled the film under his banner, Shyju Khalid cranked the camera for Anjaam Pathira with Sushin Shyam roped in to compose the tunes. The story of Anjaam Pathira, a crime thriller, revolved around the life of a psychologist, played by Kunchacko Boban who joins the Kerala police to investigate a serial killing. The star cast including Sharafudheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Bhasi, Remya Nambeesan, Indrans, and Jinu Joseph. The film had turned out to be a blockbuster hit and had officially entered the 50 Crore Club on 5th week.

Kunchacko Boban currently has a slew of films in his kitty including Pada, the Untitled Shaheed Kader Film, Jis Joy directorial Mohan Kumar Fans, Untitled Johnpaul George Film, Untitled Soubin Shahir Film and Untitled Dijo Jose Antony Film needing his attention.

Mohan Kumar Fans, was earlier, reported to be titled as Mikacha Nadan Mohankumar. The film marks Kunchacko Boban's first collaboration with Jis Joy and his fourth with Bobby-Sanjay.The film also stars Siddique, Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Vinay Forrt, Ramesh Pisharody, and Basil Joseph are among other cast. Prince Joy is doing the music, Bahul Ramesh is the cinematographer. The film is bankrolled by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.