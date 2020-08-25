Malayalam director Anwar Rasheed to make his Kollywood debut

Midhun Manuel Thomas will write the script and Arjun Das of â€˜Kaithiâ€™ fame will play the male lead.

Noted Malayalam filmmaker Anwar Rasheedâ€™s last film to release at the theatres was Trance earlier this year. Following the critical success of this psychological drama, Anwar Rasheed is keen on directing a Tamil film. It has been confirmed that he has roped in Arjun Das of Kaithi fame to play the lead role. Midhun Manuel Thomas will be penning the screenplay for this venture.

Confirming the news, Midhun wrote on his social media page that it is official he is penning the screenplay for Anwar Rasheedâ€™s upcoming Tamil directorial debut and that Arjun Das has been signed up to play the main lead.

His message reads, â€œYup, itâ€™s official. I am writing the screenplay for the first Tamil film that Anwar Rasheed is directing. Arjun Das is the hero! Details soon!

Anwarâ€™s last film Trance was scripted by Vadakkan Vincent. Anwar Rasheed, besides directing the film, also bankrolled it under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. The film starred Fahadh Faasil in the lead role with Nazriya, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Dileesh Pothan, Sreenath Bhasi and others also included to the cast. Noted Tamil director Gautham Menon played a villain. Amal Neerad cranked the camera for this venture with Praveen Prabhakar handling the editing.

Midhun Manuel Thomasâ€™s last outing as screenwriter and director was Anjaam Pathira. The Kunchacko Boban starrer hit the marquee on January 10 this year to a good response. The filmâ€™s cast included Sharafudheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Bhasi, Remya Nambeesan, Indrans, and Jinu Joseph. Shyju Khalid cranked the camera for Anjaam Pathira with Sushin Shyam roped in to compose the tunes. The story of Anjaam Pathira, a crime thriller, revolved on the life of a psychologist, played by Kunchacko Boban.

Arjun Das, who shot to fame for his portrayal in Kaithi currently has the Vijay starrer Master and Andhaghaaram in the post production stage. Written and directed by Vignarajan, Andhaghaaram stars Arjun Das, Misha Ghoshal and Pooja Ramachandran in the lead roles with Vinod Kishan, Arul Vincent, Kumar Natarajan and others in supporting roles. Pradeep Kumar is the music composer for this flick with Edwin Sakay wielding the camera and Sathyaraj Natarajan doing the edits.

The other film, Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The film stars Vijay in the lead role while Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist. The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

