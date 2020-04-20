Malayalam blockbuster 'Varane Avashyamund' now online

Flix Mollywood

Anoop Sathyan's blockbuster family drama Varane Avayshyamund is now available for streaming on Netflix. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan, the film stars Shobana, Suresh Gopi, Urvashi and Kalyani Priyadarshan, apart from Dulquer himself.

The film revolves around the life of a mother and daughter, with the first being a romantic at heart and the second being a very practical person who doesn't believe in "love" marriage.

The heartwarming film is set mostly in Chennai and created a big buzz because it brought back two veteran stars together on screen again. Shobana and Suresh Gopi became an iconic pair after Manichitrathazhu, Fazil's 1993 thriller which became a superhit and was remade in several languages. The two of them played a husband-wife who move to a large mansion believed to be haunted by the ghost of a dancer who was cruelly killed there. Varane, however, is a lighthearted film but also has some references to Manichitrathazhu that the audience greatly enjoyed.

Shobana came back to the big screen after a gap of six years playing Neena, a middle-aged woman who falls in love easily and is unapologetic about her desires and past. The film was lauded for its unusual characterisation of a mother character. Veteran actor Urvashi, too, had a pivotal role in the film. Suresh Gopi, known for his bombastic roles, sportively parodied himself in the film, much to the amusement of the audience.

The film marked the directorial debut of Anoop, who is the son of well-known director Sathyan Anthikad. It was reported that when Shobana walked into the sets of Varane, the team played the song 'Yamunai Aatrile' to welcome her. The hit song is from the Tamil film Thalapathy in which she starred along with Rajinikanth. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, had music by Ilaiyaraaja. Recently, the song featured in the Prem Kumar directorial 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha.