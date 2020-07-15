Malayalam actors to take pay cut to bring down producers' losses

The members of the actors' body had met last week to discuss the issues regarding remuneration and budget.

Mollywood

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has expressed its willingness to cooperate with the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), and take into consideration the difficulties of the present situation created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in June, the KFPA had asked AMMA and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) to consider reducing the salary of actors and technicians. They had also called for low budget movies and obtaining income through other alternative means.

KFPA president M Renjith had earlier said that they would have to reduce the budget to half to sustain themselves in the time of the pandemic.

Considering all these issues, AMMA held a meeting last week. On Wednesday, the organisation sent a letter to its members requesting them to be together with KFPA at all difficult times.

"Since lockdown can come at any place at any time, many movie shoots that were stopped in between have not been started yet. Considering the loss that was caused, the situation of many people in the industry is pathetic. We can guess the economic loss in

curred to the producers. They have given a letter to AMMA regarding this. We have been with them in all difficult times in the industry. We remind everyone to extend this support in future too," says the letter by AMMA to its members.

It is also mentioned in the letter that AMMA will try to avoid discussions in the media regarding the issue.

In the letter, the organisation has said that AMMA can intervene only in the movies that have started the shoot already. In the case of new movies that are yet to begin, AMMA has asked the concerned organisations to bring in regulations and to have an understanding with the actors.

The producers association had earlier said that there was no clarity regarding overseas and satellite rights at this time, which would lead to more losses.

