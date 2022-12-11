Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko deplaned for alleged unruly behaviour on flight

Shine was in Dubai for the promotion of his film Bharath Circus, along with other members of the crew.

news Controversy

Shine Tom Chacko, Malayalam actor known for his penchant for landing in controversies through his off-screen behaviour, has once again courted trouble after creating unruly scenes on a flight he boarded from Dubai. The AI 934 Dreamliner flight was bound for Kochi from Dubai on Saturday, December 10 at around 1.30pm.

Reports said Shine was forcibly taken off the flight and handed over to airport security. Medical tests at the airport showed he was ‘intoxicated’ and therefore unfit to fly, sources said. Some reports said the actor tried to barge into the cockpit but this has not been confirmed.

Shine was in Dubai for the promotion of his film Bharath Circus, along with other members of the crew. The film's director Sohan Seenulal said that Shine was not trying to force his way into the cockpit but mistook the door for the plane's exit. The director said that though the crew intended to board a flight together Shine missed the flight as he had to visit a relative. So he booked another 1.30 pm flight. The director said Shine was tired and had tried to sleep in an aircraft seat not meant for him, which was questioned by flight attendants.

A woman passenger who was onboard the flight said Shine Tom Chacko was in an apparently "inebriated state and after boarding the police had to be called in to eject him out". "He was throwing his weight around and boasting about his status. The flight was delayed by half an hour due to this," said the woman who was travelling to Kochi along with her family.

Airlines can offload passengers if they are apparently intoxicated, or under the influence of drugs or alcohol to the extent of physical incompetence. Passengers can also be deplaned for engaging in disorderly or offensive conduct to the discomfort or distress of other passengers and flight attendants.

The actor, who has landed in controversies previously with bizarre and inappropriate comments has also received flak for misogynistic statements on women directors. During the press meet organised as part of the promotion for the movie ‘Vichithram’ (Strange), Shine began talking by saying not just women male actors in the industry also have problems. He declared that there is no gender inequality in the film industry. For a question on more women directors coming to the movie industry, Shine said “that will worsen the problem.”