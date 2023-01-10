Malayalam actor Molly Kannamaly hospitalised in Fort Kochi

There have been reports that the actor is in a critical condition, however the hospital told TNM that she is stable.

news Mollywood

Malayalam actor Molly Kannamaly has been hospitalised in Fort Kochi with a breathing problem. While there have been reports of the actor suffering from a heart disease, the hospital has informed TNM that she was admitted for a breathing problem and her condition was stable now. However, Molly is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Gautham Hospital in Fort Kochi.

An Asianet News report said that Molly is on ventilator support and in a very serious condition. She had fainted in her house three days ago, and there has not been much improvement, her son Jolly is quoted as saying. The doctors have said that she canâ€™t be shifted from the ICU, he added.

The actor is known for her unique style of dialogue delivery and playing memorable comic characters. She first appeared in the anthology film Kerala Cafe in 2009. Sathyan Anthikadâ€™s Puthiya Theerangal, Rajeev Raviâ€™s Annayum Rasulum, Martin Prakkatâ€™s Charlie and Nadirshaâ€™s Amar Akbar Anthony are some of the films she was noticed in. She has also been active in television.

Molly made news when she had a stylised cover image on a magazine two years ago, when she posed wearing western clothes and the photograph went viral. Last October, another story came out that Molly was going to work in Hollywood. A Malayali called Joy K Mathew chose to cast her in his anthology film Tomorrow.

However, Molly, fragile in health, has been undergoing treatment for heart-related illnesses for some time. Actor Mammootty had helped her in meeting the treatment expenses before, Molly said in an earlier interview.