Malayalam actor Miya George to get married to Ashwin Philip

The actor is getting married to Kottayam resident and businessman Ashwin Philip.

Mollywood actor Miya George is all set to get married this year. According to reports, the actor is set to get married to Kottayam resident and businessman Ashwin Philip.

The duo had a low profile engagement ceremony at Ashwinâ€™s residence, as per reports and the wedding date has been tentatively fixed in September.

The actor who is a native of Pala in Kottayam entered the Malayalam film industry through television shows such as Kunjali Marakkar and Alphonsamma. She later entered films by playing small roles in movies such as Doctor Love and Ee Adutha Kaalathu. In 2012, Miya was selected as Kerala Miss fitness and then went on to play the female lead in the film Chetayees, starring Lal and Biju Menon and directed by Shajoon Kariyal.

Miya has also acted in the Mohanlal starter Red Wine, in which she plays the lead opposite Asif Ali. In Jeethu Josephâ€™s 2013 Prithviraj starrer Memories, she played the role of an investigative journalist.

In Visudhan, she played the role of a nun who is thrown out of the church for having an illicit affair with a priest. In 2014, she acted in Salam Kashmier, directed by Joshiy in which she played lead opposite actors Jayaram and Suresh Gopi. She also acted in Mr Fraud, starring Mohanlal and directed by B Unnikrishnan.

In 2014, Miya also made her Tamil debut through the romantic drama film titled Amara Kaviyam, in which she played a character named Karthika starring opposite Sathya (actor Aryaâ€™s brother). In 2020, this film was remade in Bengali as Love Story starring Bonny Sengupta.