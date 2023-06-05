Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident

Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi was in the front seat of a car along with three other artists when the accident occurred in the early hours of June 5 in Keralaâ€™s Thrissur district.

Flix News

Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi died in a car accident in the early hours of Monday, June 5. The actor was 39 years old. Three other artists â€” Binu Adimali, Ullas Aroor, and Mahesh â€” were injured in the accident, which happened when their car collided head-on with a goods carrier around 4.30 am at Kaipamangalam in Keralaâ€™s Thrissur district, Onmanorama reported. Though they were all immediately rushed to the hospital, Sudhiâ€™s life could not be saved. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death.

As per reports, the artists who often performed together in mimicry shows, including for television, were returning after an event in Vadakara when the accident took place. Sudhi, who was sitting in the front seat of the car, is learnt to have suffered a head injury which led to his death. The survivors are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kodungallur, and will soon be shifted to a hospital in Ernakulam for advanced treatment.

Sudhi was a popular presence in the Malayalam TV show Star Magic, aired on Flowers channel. The show combines satirical skits and performances featuring many television and mimicry artists. Sudhiâ€™s playful exchanges with co-contestants and funny makeovers earned him many fans, especially among regular television audiences. Sudhi has also made his presence known in a few Malayalam films. He debuted in the movie Kanthari in 2015, before receiving acclaim for his role in Kattapanayile Hrithik Roshan. He was also seen in Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan.