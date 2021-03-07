Malayalam actor Devan joins BJP, Amit Shah welcomes him

Devan merged his party with the BJP.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election

Malayalam actor Devan, on Sunday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event held in Thiruvananthapuram. The actor was welcomed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in the city to make an address at the culmination of the Vijaya Yatra held at Shangumugham Beach.

Welcoming Devan to the party, Amit Shah handed over a BJP flag to him and draped a BJP flag on him. Visuals from the event showed Devan waving the BJP flag after being welcomed by the party's top leader.

Devan heads a party named Nava Kerala People's Party and the party has merged with the BJP. "I have nurtured my party for the past 17 years, it is like a daughter to me and now I am joining BJP," he said.

In February, Devan had met with Amit Shah. Discussing his entry into the party, he said, "From this moment, I will be with the BJP.” He further added, "I have been very active in student politics, and have worked in KSU, the student wing of the Congress party. I had been thinking about why Kerala is not developing much. On that thought, I quit Congress, and launched my party in 2007.”

“After that, I had contested in elections twice but did not win. I understood that in Kerala cine actors could not win that easily,” said Devan. “So, I started working closely with people. It has been 17 years. I have deep contacts with many minority communities. Many Muslim scholars advised me that my experience should be used by joining BJP, and working for the people," Devan said, expressing his reasons for joining the party.

He also added that Christain leaders also suggested he join the BJP.

Recently, another Kerala actor Krishna Kumar had joined the BJP during the Vijaya Yatra. Actor and Member of Parliament Suresh Gopi is another prominent Kerala actor who is in BJP.