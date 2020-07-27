Malavika Mohanan, Srinivas and others support AR Rahman in Bollywood controversy

After Rahman shared that there was a “whole gang” in Bollywood working against him, many have expressed their support for the music composer.

AR Rahman’s way of dealing with a controversy which was triggered by his comment, is bringing more love for the award-winning composer on the internet and from people from the film industries. AR Rahman, who has worked in several notable films since his debut in 1992 with Mani Ratnam’s Roja, had said that he was not getting more work in Bollywood because he believed a “whole gang” in the industry was preventing that from happening.

A few days after this comment blew up on the internet, Rahman acknowledged the support that was coming his way and responded with wise lines. “Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do,” he tweeted.

When Rahman shared that there was a “whole gang” in Bollywood working against him, many expressed their support for the music composer. Several celebrities, including singers Srinivas, Shweta Mohan, actors Malavika Mohanan, Meerra Chopra, Ashok Selvan, Vanitha Vijaykumar and many others, tweeted in praise of Rahman who has won two Academy Awards for his work in the 2009 Hollywood film Slumdog Millionaire.

AR Rahman’s recent work in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara has received a great response from the audience. “The music of Dil bechara is the answer to any Gang which operates whispering rumors. When you hear the songs of Dil bechara, music lovers realise what they were missing for a while in the Hindi film music scene (sic),” wrote singer Srinivas.

In a recent interview to Radio Mirchi, Rahman was asked why he was doing fewer Hindi films to which the musician said, “I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours.”

He also shared that Dil Bechara’s director Mukesh Chhabra, had, in fact, told him that people in the industry had warned him (Mukesh) against working with Rahman. “When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He said, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go (to Rahman). They told me stories after stories’," he said. Rahman added that a whole gang was working against him and preventing him from working in more Bollywood films. “It is fine because I believe in destiny. I believe that everything comes from god. So, I am taking my own movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. You make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me," Rahman had said.