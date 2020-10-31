Malavika Mohanan joins Dhanush’s upcoming film to be directed by Karthick Naren

The actor, who made her Tamil debut with ‘Petta’, is currently awaiting the release of the Vijay starrer ‘Master’.

Flix Kollywood

Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in the Tamil action-comedy Pattas, has got multiple projects in various stages of production. Earlier this year, it was announced that Karthick Naren would be collaborating with Dhanush for a project. The untitled project will be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the company which had bankrolled Pattas.

On Saturday, the makers officially announced that Malavika Mohanan will be playing the female lead in the film. Sharing a poster welcoming the actor on board, they wrote, "We are very happy to welcome the gorgeous & talented @MalavikaM_ to our team of #D43 #MalavikaJoinsD43"

Malavika Mohanan made her Tamil debut in Rajinikanth’s Petta. She is currently awaiting the release of the Vijay starrer Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers had reportedly planned to release the film earlier on but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to postpone the release.

Dhanush has recently resumed shooting for his Hindi film Atrangi Re with director Aanand L Rai in Karaikudi. The film will feature Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Akshay Kumar has been roped in for an important role in the film, which is being bankrolled by T-Series in association with Anand L Rai's home banner Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay Kumar's Cape Of Good Films.

The film will have music by A R Rahman. Recently, Dhanush announced that he has rendered a song for the album. Sharing a photo with Rahman, he wrote, “Had a blast singing and chatting with our very own Isai puyal AR Rahman sir.” Incidentally, this is the first time he is singing for an AR Rahman music composition.

Dhanush currently awaits the release of the Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram which is being directed by Karthik Subbaraj. He has also signed films with his brother Selvaraghavan and Mithran Jawahar.

Dhanush also has a project with Pariyerum Perumal director Mari Selvaraj, titled Karnan. The first glimpse of Dhanush from the film was recently unveiled, in which he was seen wielding a sword. Touted to be an action-entertainer based on a real incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli, the film stars Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead. Gouri G Kishan, who played the younger version of Trisha in 96, has reportedly been signed to play a key role. The film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations.