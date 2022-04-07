Makers of Yash’s KGF 2 commence sale of digital avatars on metaverse

KGFVerse is a digital avatar-based metaverse where fans of 'KGF2' can build games and virtual environments.

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited pan-Indian film KGF: Chapter 2, Hombale Films, the production banner bankrolling the film, announced that the sale of KGF2’s digital avatars on the metaverse, which is being dubbed as the ‘KGFVerse’, has commenced on Thursday, April 7.

KGFVerse is a digital avatar-based metaverse where fans of the magnum opus can build games and virtual environments. The sale of the avatars went live on Thursday, April 6. Hombale Films and Lysto, a platform that enables the creation and sale of NFTs, have teamed up with Book My Show to unveil the sale of digital avatars that are part of the KGFVerse. The magnum opus is set to hit the big screens on April 14.

The makers announced in a press statement that the first step towards building a series of games and virtual environments would be for fans to gain access to the KGFverse chapter, by owning the token for the El-Dorado book. Owners of the NFT can become part of the membership club, which will allow them to gain access to avatars, props and land parcels of the film. The makers also announced in a statement that subsequently, developers will be able to build games using the NFTs to create and enhance the KGFVerse. “Members of KGFverse will have exclusive access to NFTs, surprise airdrops and also attend physical events related to the movie,” the statement read. Yash, who plays the lead role in the movie, also took to Twitter on Thursday to share a small glimpse video featuring his digital stickers from KGF 2.

Speaking about the NFT market and their plans ahead, Chaluve Gowda, co-founder for Hombale Films said in a statement, “We are witnessing this, that any Indian fan is not just a spectator or silent admirer of art, they want to be active stakeholders and want to go out of their way to support their idols. We know what our fans want and the whole purpose is about giving power to the fans to make their favorite stars closer and more accessible. Our KGFverse is giving fans an opportunity to support their artist directly, flaunt their fandom and become a part of the larger community.”

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2, the sequel of hit Kannada movie KGF, is set to release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.