Makers of Vikram’s ‘Cobra’ release second look poster

The film, which also stars Shrinidhi Shetty, marks the debut of former cricketer Irrfan Pathan in the film industry.

Flix KOLLYWOOD

The award-winning Kollywood actor Chiyaan Vikram and director Ajay Gnanamuthu are teaming up for a film, and expectations are high. Titled Cobra, the first look poster, which was released in June, features what appears to be Vikram in multiple avatars that he will be seen in, in the film. Now the makers have released the second look of the film on the occasion of Christmas. Cobra’s director Ajay Gnanamuthu shared the same on his social media page with the caption: “#CobraSecondLook #ChiyaanVikram @arrahman @SrinidhiShetty7 @IrfanPathan @Lalit_SevenScr @7screenstudio @dop_harish @theedittabl @dhilipaction @dancersatz @NavadeviR @KomalShahani @proyuvraaj @Kavithamarai @Lyricist_Vivek.”



In the second look, Vikram is seen in a new avatar and the poster has a caption which reads, "Every problem has a mathematical solution." There are rumours that Vikram might be seen playing a photographer in the film, which is touted to be an out-and-out action-thriller. On choosing the title Cobra, Ajay Gnanamuthu had said in an earlier interview that the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and the title Cobra will work for all the languages.

KGF star Srinidhi Shetty and director KS Ravikumar are among the members of the cast. The film also marks the debut of former Indian cricket player Irrfan Pathan. The director of Cobra said that, after trying to convince him, the cricketer reportedly eventually agreed to do the role. The film also stars Anand Raj, Mirnalini Ravi, Mamukkoya and Mohammad Ali Baig in prominent roles.



Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the film has Oscar-winner AR Rahman composing the music, of which we hear he has already composed three songs so far. Cobra marks the third collaboration between Vikram and AR Rahman, after Raavanan and I. Harish Kannan is the cinematographer, with Bhuvan Srinivasan doing the edits for Cobra.



Besides Cobra, Chiyaan Vikram also plays Karikala Cholan in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and the director has roped in a bevy of stars including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and others to play the main characters in the film. Elango Kumaravel will be co-writing the adaptation along with Mani Ratnam. AR Rahman will be composing the score for this film as well.

Vikram also has an action thriller with director Karthik Subbaraj in the pipeline. Once Vikram wraps Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan, he will begin Karthik Subbaraj's film, in which Dhruv also plays a pivotal role.

(Content provided by Digital Native)