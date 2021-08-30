Makers unveil romantic poster from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam

The new poster was released on August 30, marking the festival of Janmashtami

Flix Tollywood

The makers of actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming period romantic drama Radhe Shyam shared a new poster on Monday, August 30, marking the festival of Krishna Janmashtami. The poster features Prabhas in a tuxedo while Pooja Hegde is spotted in a blue gown with a trail of peacock feathers behind her. She is seen playing the piano alongside an awestruck Prabhas looking at her. “As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami! (sic),” Pooja Hegde wrote on Instagram while sharing the poster.

Helmed by filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam marks the first-time collaboration between Pooja Hegde and Prabhas. Interestingly, the film also marks Prabhas’s comeback as a romantic hero after nearly a decade. Radhe Shyam is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 14 next year. The cast also includes actors Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. Produced by UV Creations, the film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Radhe Shyam was initially slated for theatrical release on July 30 but it skipped theatrical release due to the second wave of coronavirus and the pandemic induced lockdown. The period romantic drama is reportedly based on the theme of reincarnation. Set in Rome, the multilingual flick has been shot in picturesque locations. The technical team comprises Manoj Paramahamsa as the cinematographer, Ravinder as the art director, sound design by Resul Pookutty and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Prabhas, who was last seen in action-thriller Saaho, has several other projects in his kitty. He is currently working on his upcoming movie Salaar, directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. He will be sharing the screen with Shruti Haasan. He has signed a film with director Nag Ashwin, which will also feature actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Fans have been eager to receive updates about the actor’s period drama Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will be next seen alongside Kollywood star Vijay in Beast.