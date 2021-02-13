Makers of 'Tuck Jagadish', others release first looks for Jagapathi Babu's birthday

On the actor’s 59th birthday, his character looks for ‘Lakshya’, ‘Maha Samudram’, ‘Madhagaja’ and ‘Roberrt’ were also released.

Flix Tollywood

Veteran Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu celebrated his 59th birthday on Friday. On the occasion, his look from the upcoming Tuck Jagadish was shared by his co-star Nani. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film stars Nani and Ritu Varma as the lead pair. In the film, Jagapathi Babu plays the older brother of Nani. Sharing Jagapathi Babu’s look from the film on social media, Nani wrote, “Happy birthday Bosu annayyaa @IamJagguBhai నీ తమ్ముడు జగది #TuckJagadish”

Apart from Tuck Jagadish, the actor has a host of other films in his kitty, including Lakshya. Touted to be a sports-drama, Lakshya stars Naga Shaurya in the lead role. Jagapathi Babu is reportedly playing the role of an archery coach in this film. Sharing the first look poster the makers tweeted, "Team #Lakshya is wishing @IamJagguBhai a very Happy Birthday! #HBDJagapathiBabu @IamNagashaurya @sharrath_marar @SVCLLP @nseplofficial @Santhosshjagar1 @RaamDop @IamJagguBhai #KetikaSharma @kaalabhairava7 @harshachemudu @baraju_SuperHit @dhani_aelay #Lakshya"

On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming Maha Samudram released the first look poster as well. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi and starring Sharwanand and Siddharth in lead roles, Maha Samudram has Jagapathi Babu playing a pivotal role. AK Entertainments is bankrolling this film, and tweeted the first look poster saying, "Wishing Energetic & Versatile actor @IamJagguBhai garu aka our Chunchu Mama a Very Happy Birthday ! - Team #MahaSamudram #HBDJagguBhai # MahaSamduramOnAug19th️ @ImSharwanand @Actor_Siddharth @aditiraohydari @ItsAnuEmmanuel @DirAjayBhupathi @AnilSunkara1"

Jagapathi Babu's character look from the upcoming Kannada film Madhagaja was released on Friday too. The makers released a promotional video for the film, in which the actor will be seen as the antagonist. The film also stars Sriimurali and Ashika Ranganath.

Jagapathi Babu also awaits the release of Sandalwood star Darshan's much-awaited film Roberrt. The film's director Tharun released the first look poster of Jagapathi Babu, wishing him on his birthday.

Wishing a very happy birthday to our beloved @IamJagguBhai sir..

Am really blessed to work with u in #Roberrt sir... u r an addiction to a director ... and am sure ppl will love ur role in #Roberrt with ur tremendous voice for it.#DBoss #HappyBirthdayJagapathiBabu pic.twitter.com/ht7u8xS77V February 12, 2021

Jagapathi Babu's Telugu film FCUK had hit the screens on Friday. FCUK, aka Father, Chitti, Uma, Karthik is directed by Vidya Sagar Raju and stars Ammu Abhirami, Ram Karthik and baby Saharshitha in important roles.

In a career spanning 31 years, Jagapathi Babu has starred in over 120 feature films and has received four Filmfare Awards and seven state Nandi Awards. He also received the Kala Bhushan Award, for his contribution to cinema, by TSR Lalitha Kala Parishat. Jagapathi Babu, predominantly seen in the Telugu films as a hero, has also ventured into the other south Indian film industries. He played pivotal roles, mainly as a villain, in hit Tamil films like Lingaa, Bhairava and Viswasam starring Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith respectively as the protagonists.

(Content provided by Digital Native)