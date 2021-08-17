Makers of Telugu films Pushpa, Sarkaru Vaari Paata file complaint against piracy

While ‘Pushpa’ stars Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house bankrolling two of the most anticipated Telugu movies — Pushpa and Sarkaru Vaari Paata — took to social media to condemn the leak of portions from the movies online. In a statement, Mythri Movie Makers, on Monday, August 16, said they were saddened by the recent leaks of film material and have lodged a complaint with the cybercrime department. Noting that charges will be pressed against the culprits shortly, they urged fans not to support piracy. According to a few reports, a teaser and song from the movies have been leaked online.

“The recent leaks of film material of Pushpa and Sarkaru Vaari Paata are condemnable and have deeply disturbed us. It seems some miscreants are taking sadistic pleasure by leaking this content, thereby troubling us as well as killing the excitement and experience for the audience,” the statement read.

Ensuring that the issue is being taken seriously and the production company is taking the necessary steps, they stated, “At Mythri Movie Makers, we have taken this issue quite seriously and are taking strong steps to not only avoid such incidents in the future but also taking strong action against these pirates. We have lodged complaints with the Cyber Crime Department as well, who have ensured strict action to find the culprits and take stringent action against them. (sic).”

Helmed by director Sukumar, Pushpa stars actor Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in the lead, with Fahadh Faasil roped in to reportedly essay the role of an antagonist. The first part of the movie, Pushpa: The Rise is scheduled to hit the big screens in December this year, coinciding with Christmas. The multi-starrer movie will be released in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated for theatrical release next year. The Parasuram Petla directorial is set to hit theatres on January 13.