Makers of ‘Suriya 40’ release new still from the sets

The Pandiraj directorial stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Suriya and Sathyaraj in prominent roles.

Flix Kollywood

Popular Kollywood actor Suriya is currently working on his upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled Suriya 40. Fans have been eagerly waiting to receive updates about the movie. Putting an end to the long wait, the makers of Suriya 40 released a new still from the movie. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Production house Sun Pictures, which is bankrolling the film, wrote, “.@Suriya_offl from the sets of #Suriya40BySunPictures.”

Although we only see the silhouette of the actor in the new still, Suriya is seen holding a weapon. He is also seen donning a veshti and a shirt, indicating that the plot might be based against a rural backdrop. However, the makers are yet to reveal further details about the genre and plot of Suriya 40.

After resuming shooting for the movie recently, Suriya shared with fans that he is excited to be back on film sets. “Feels good to be back on sets!” the 45-year-old actor wrote, sharing a photo from the set of his film with director Pandiraj.

Suriya had contracted the coronavirus earlier in February and had also observed home quarantine. Sharing the news with fans on February 7 in a statement posted on Twitter, he wrote, “We cannot confine ourselves to our homes due to fear. At the same time, it is important for us to stay cautious and safe. I convey my gratitude and affection to the dedicated doctors who are standing by us.”

Suriya 40, which is helmed by director Pandiraj will star Priyanka Arul Mohan, Suriya and Sathyaraj in prominent roles. The film has music by composer D Imman, while it is produced by Sun Pictures.

Jayamkondaan fame Vinay Rai has reportedly been roped in to play the role of an antagonist in the upcoming film. Suriya 40 went on floors on February 15 this year.