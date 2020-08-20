Makers of Suresh Gopi film asked to halt work over plagiarism allegations

The scriptwriter of the upcoming Prithviraj starrer 'Kaduva', had filed a case at the Ernakulam District Court.

The scriptwriter of the upcoming Prithviraj starrer Kaduva, Jinu Abraham, had filed a case against the makers of the Suresh Gopi starrer, tentatively referred as #SG250, alleging plagiarism. The writer filed the case at the Ernakulam District Court last month and the magistrate has issued an order to the makers of SG250 to stop all work associated with the film until further orders.

On this development, the Times of India has quoted one of the sources close to the Kaduva filmmakers as saying, “The court had four hearings between the two parties and each of them had stated their case. The court ordered on Wednesday that the stay on the shoot and promotional activities of Mathews' film will remain till the case is resolved.”

Jinu Abraham has said in an earlier interview that he has no issues with the SG250 team proceeding with the project if they prove that the content is not plagiarised from his work. The writer added that the plan was to commence the shooting of Kaduva in July as they wanted Prithviraj to get back his physique for the role.

It may be noted that Prithviraj Sukumaran announced about Kaduva on his birthday, October 16th last year and disclosed that it will be a mass action entertainer that his fans have been wanting him to do for a long time now. Interestingly, he is collaborating with director Shaji Kailas after six years.

The film is scripted by Jinu Abraham, who had directed Prithviraj in Adam Joan. Speaking about Kaduva in an interview earlier, Jinu Abraham had said that it is a complete mass entertainer that is set in the 90s. The film was inspired by a true incident he added, revealing that only 5% of the story is based on the real incident while the rest of the plot is fictional.

Jinu also disclosed that Prithviraj was keen on having Shaji Kailas on board to wield the megaphone as he has a proven track record for directing mass entertainers.

Prithviraj currently has Aadujeevitham in the making. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul play the lead pair in this film which is being directed by Najeeb Muhammad. The film’s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, K U Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. Aadujeevitham will bring the Oscar winning music director A R Rahman back to the Malayalam film industry. It is being bankrolled by K G Abraham under the banner KGA Films.

The star was last seen in Ayyapanum Koshiyum which released in February this year. The film received positive reviews from all quarters. Ayyappanum Koshiyum had Prithviraj and Biju Menon playing the title roles. While Biju Menon played the character Ayappan Nair, a policeman, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurien, who had put in 16 years of service. Sachy directed this film. Jakes Bejoy composed the music with Sudeep Elamon handling the camera and Ranjan Abraham doling the editing. The film was bankrolled by Renjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion.

