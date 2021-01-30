Makers of Nag Ashwin-Prabhas's upcoming film reveal technical crew

Prabhas is all set to team up with filmmaker Nag Ashwin for his next movie, which was announced in 2020 on the 5oth anniversary of Tollywoodâ€™s prestigious production house Vyjayanthi Movies. The announcement was made via a video clip.



Tipped to be pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the leading lady for this yet-untitled film, making her Telugu debut. Recently, the makers also roped in Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan for an important role.



The makers have now revealed details about the technical crew of the film. They have signed on Spanish cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez as the DOP and Mickey Meyer as the composer for the film. This is the same team that Nag Ashwin worked with for his previous film Mahanati. Sharing a poster on social media, the production house wrote, "Proudly presenting our heroes behind the screen. Welcome @dancinemaniac and @MickeyJMeyer onboard our #PrabhasNagAshwin Project. #Prabhas @nagashwin7 @SrBachchan @deepikapadukone @AshwiniDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms (sic)."

Meanwhile, Prabhas is teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for the first time in the action thriller Salaar, which was officially announced in December 2020 in Hyderabad. Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in the Telugu film Krack, has been signed opposite Prabhas in the upcoming multilingual film. The announcement was made on Thursday on the occasion of Shruti Haasanâ€™s birthday via a special poster.

Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up his upcoming project, Radhe Shyam. The project went on the floors in January 2020. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. The final schedule of Radhe Shyam recently commenced at the expensive sets erected at Hyderabad Ramoji Film City. Director Radha Krishna Kumar had shared a glimpse of the massive space equipped with a blue screen in the background. The film is being jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens during the summer of 2021.



Prabhas also has Adipurush with director Om Raut in the offing. The upcoming film is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. The film will reportedly include several VFX scenes and will be shot in the 3D format. The makers recently confirmed that Adipurush will be officially launched on February 2, 2021. The film will also star Bollywood star Sai Ali Khan who will be seen as Lankesh, which is another name for Raavan. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series, on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore. Adipurush will reportedly be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages. The makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release.

