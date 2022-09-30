Makers of KGF announce next venture starring Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali

Flix Entertainment

Hombale Films, the banner behind Yash-led 'KGF' movies, on Friday, September 30 announced its new film with actors Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali in the lead. Titled Dhoomam, the multilingual film will be written and directed by filmmaker Pawan Kumar of U-Turn fame. The production banner said the film will start production on October 9 and is scheduled to be released in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. ''What you sow, so shall you reap. Presenting #Dhoomam. Kickstarting from Oct 9, 2022, End Game begins in Summer 2023,'' Hombale Films tweeted.

The details of the plot have been kept under wraps. Dhoomam will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Preetha Jayaraman will be Dhoomam's cinematographer, while Anees Nadodi will serve as the film's art director and Poornachandra Tejaswi will compose the music.

Fahadh Faasil is well known for his roles in Take Off, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Malik, while Aparna Balamurali is noted for her roles in Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Sunday Holiday and Soorarai Pottru. This movie marks the reunion of the duo since the release of the 2016 movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram.

Aparna Balamurali recently won the National Award for best actress for her performance in director Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru, opposite Suriya.

Following the spectacular announcement of Tyson previously, Dhoomam is the second film to be released by the production company in the Malayalam film industry. The production company has been riding a wave of success since KGF Chapter 2 enjoyed a good run worldwide.