Makers of Dhanush’s 'Jagame Thandhiram' deny rumours about digital release

Not long ago, Karthik Subbaraj had also clarified that they have no plans of releasing the film on any OTT platform.

Producer S Sashikanth has clarified that upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thanthiram, starring Dhanush and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will only release in theatres. He has urged people to not believe in any rumours. After it was recently announced that Suriya’s upcoming Tamil biggie Soorarai Pottru will release directly on Amazon Prime on October 30, reports emerged that Dhanush’s film Jagame Thanthiram too will follow suit. Sashikanth took to Twitter to clarify that Jagame Thandhiram will only be released in cinema theatres.

“Jagam is still healing and not back to normal. Until then, be patient for the theatres to open and don’t believe in rumours, the entire team is waiting to see Dhanush go Rakita Rakita on a big screen soon,” Sashikanth tweeted.

Not long ago, Karthik Subbaraj had also clarified that they have no plans of releasing the film on any OTT platform. In a media interaction ahead of the release of his forthcoming production venture, Penguin, Karthik opened up on the release of Jagame Thanthiram. “As of now, the producer has no plan to give the film for direct OTT release. We are certain that when theatres reopen, audiences will throng to watch movies. We will release our film in cinemas once normalcy returns,” Karthik said.

Jagame Thanthiram, which marks the first-time collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. On the completion of the project, Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

Last November, the team returned to India after shooting in London non-stop for 64 days. Producer Sashikanth said it’s the longest schedule he’s ever worked on in any film. While Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the leading lady, the supporting cast also includes Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo, Kalaiarasan and Joju George. The film was supposed to release in cinemas on May 1, 2020. However, it got postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy lineup of projects. Dhanush also has a film with Pariyerum Perumal director Mari Selvaraj titled Karnan. The first glimpse of Dhanush from the film was recently unveiled. He was seen wielding a sword. Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil action-comedy Pattas, also has a film each with directors Ramkumar and Anand L Rai.

Recently reports have emerged that the Dhanush is all set to join hands for a new project with director Pradeep, who rose to fame with the highly successful romantic-comedy Comali. Apparently, talks have already been initiated and an official announcement is likely to be made very soon. However, if the project materialises, it will only go on the floors next year as Dhanush is already occupied with multiple commitments.

