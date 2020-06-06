Makers of ‘777 Charlie’ release teaser on actor Rakshit Shetty's birthday

Flix Sandalwood

On Kannada film star Rakshit Shetty’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film 777 Charlie have released a teaser of the film which introduces the audience to the actor’s character in the film: Dharma.

The video shows clips from behind the scenes of the film’s shooting with hints about the possible theme of the film. We see actor Rakshit Shetty sitting with a furry, loyal companion, Charlie. As per earlier information released by the filmmakers, the movie centres around a puppy named Charlie who enters Dharma’s monotonous life and the eventual bond that forms between the two.

“Mane, factory, galaate, idli, cigarette, beer,” says the voiceover in the teaser repeatedly, in a manner which is reminiscent of the Ding Dong teaser from the film Super Deluxe which had repetitive phrases, words and sounds. It is interspersed with shots of the actor and Charlie making videos. The video promises of a wholesome, fun-filled entertainer. The film is scheduled for release on June 25, though it remains unknown whether there will be changes to this in view of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The makers of the film had earlier released a poster which showed Dharma looking up at Charlie.

777 Charlie is directed by Kiranraj and produced by Rakshit Shetty, the late GS Gupta, and Pushakara Mallikarjunaiah. Nobin Paul is composing music for the film, and Arvind S Kashyap is onboard as the cinematographer. Pratheek Shetty has been roped in for editing.

Along with Rakshit Shetty, the film will also see Sangeetha Shringeri playing the role of an animal rights activist, as the female lead.

Rakshit Shetty was last seen in the Sachin Ravi directorial Avane Srimannarayana, opposite Shanvi Srivastava. The film made waves at the box office and was met with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Watch the video here: