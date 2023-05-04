â€˜Make Siddaramaiah winâ€™: Actors Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya campaign in Varuna

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramiah, on Thursday, May 4, was joined by Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, during the formerâ€™s election campaign at his constituency of Varuna in Mysuru district. Actor Nishvika Naidu, actor-turned politician Ramya and Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Shiva Rajkumar also took part in the event and pledged support to Siddaramiah. The Congress leaderâ€™s star studded campaign took place a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned for V Somanna, who is the BJP candidate from Varuna.

Siddaramiah stated that his roadshow along with Shiva Rajkumar, who is also the brother of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, has strengthened his position in the constituency ahead of the upcoming polls on May 10. He also thanked Dr Rajkumar's family for supporting him.

"I need not tell you about the development work done by Siddaramaiah. You all know about it. My father (Kannada film legend Rajkumar) had a very good rapport with Siddaramaiah. You have to make him win," said Shiva Rajkumar.

Meanwhile, Somanna, who is also the state Housing Minister hit out at Siddaramiah and said that Varuna constituency does not have a college, hospital and proper roads. "Siddaramaiah has grown desperate and roped in film stars for campaigning. He earlier maintained he will come for campaigning for only one day and now he is coming everyday. I have a very good relationship with Dr Rajkumar family. I have built a big hospital in the name of late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar," he said.