Majority in Hyderabad skip voting, final GHMC voter turnout stands at 46.6%

Kanchanbagh recorded the highest voting followed by Ramchandrapuram and Patancheru while Yousufguda recorded the least.

news GHMC Election

Hyderabad had witnessed a high voltage campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. While there was a concerted effort to urge people to come forward and exercise their franchise via campaigns, only 46.6% voter turnout has been recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polling.

A total of 34,54,552 votes were polled out of which 48.09% of the voters were men and 45% were women. 10.81% of the votes accounted for those in the others category. Kanchanbagh recorded the highest voter turnout of 70.39% followed by Ramchandrapuram at 67.71%. Patancheru was third on the list with 65.77%. Ramchandrapuram had recorded a high voter turnout in the 2016 GHMC polls as well.

Yousufguda which recorded 32.99% accounted for the least voter turnout followed by Mehdipatnam accounted for 34.41%. Vijayanagar Colony which had recorded the least voter turnout of 33.98% in 2016, recorded 37.90% in Tuesday’s polling. Rein Bazar which had recorded 35.82% in 2016, improved its tally as a voter turnout of 42.13% was recorded in the polling yesterday.

Erragadda, which had recorded the highest polling of 59.19% in 2016, only recorded 43.29% in this year’s polling.

In 2016, the GHMC polling had recorded a lower voter turnout of only 45.29%. Out of the total of 74,24,096 voters, only 33,62,688 cast their vote. Erragadda ward, Ramchandrapuram ward and Cherlapally ward recorded the highest voter turnout.

The GHMC had roped in celebrities to be part of awareness campaigns to urge people to vote. A video was released by the GHMC, Nagarjuna and Vijay Devarakonda urged voters to exercise their right.

Speaking to TNM, Urban Administration Minister KT Rama Rao had said earlier this week that urban voters tend to complain more and vote less. The urban voters seem to have proved that this is indeed right when it comes to voting.

Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, Cyberabad commissioner said that the polling was largely peaceful. He also said that he was pained by the low voter turnout. He said, “Low voter turnout is rather depressing. It is time for society to reflect upon this. Crores of money is spent on conducting polls. A situation has come wherein probably those who vote should be given some kind of benefits like tax benefits etc. Those who don’t vote should not probably be given these benefits. A committee would probably look into some way out to ensure more people turn up to vote.”

Some people are of the opinion that the voter turnout is so low because many people have probably travelled out of town as it is a long weekend. Monday being Guru Nanak Jayanti many people had a long weekend. A total of four days off for everyone made it ideal for those who were hoping to travel.



READ: GHMC polls: BJP blames TRS government for low turnout