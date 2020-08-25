Major ruckus after fire breaks out in Kerala Secretariat, opposition alleges sabotage

While the Kerala government officials said all important files are safe, the opposition parties have alleged that the fire was no accident.

news Controversy

Dramatic scenes played out at the Kerala Secretariat’s General Administration wing on Tuesday evening. A fire broke out in the building at around 5.15 pm and although the fire was doused, some files in the General Administration’s political section are reported to have been destroyed. While the Kerala government officials said all important files are safe, the opposition parties have alleged that the fire was no accident and it was a deliberate attempt to destroy all documents related to the smuggling case.

In the visuals from the Secretariat, smoke could be seen billowing out of the room where the fire was reported. Some images showed a few burnt files. The staff at the Secretariat immediately alerted the fire and rescue department, who reached the spot and doused the fire.

Officials of the Fire and Rescue department told the media that the fire broke out in the political section wing of the General Administration, although they could not ascertain the exact room where the accident took place.

“Some files have been destroyed. It is mainly printed gazetted papers and then there are some other files, too. Preliminary analysis is that an electric short-circuit caused the fire,” said an official from the fire and rescue department. He also said that there was a huge smoke cloud and officials had to go in wearing breathing apparatus.

Even as the smoke was still billowing out after dousing the fire, leaders from Opposition parties immediately reached the spot and started protesting.

The allegations come after the National Investigation Agency, which is probing the controversial gold smuggling case, had recently visited the Secretariat as part of collecting details in the case. The NIA had also earlier sought information from the Protocol Office, regarding the controversy surrounding Minister KT Jaleel accepting gifts from the UAE Consulate office in Thiruvananthapuram as part of Ramzan.

Meanwhile, BJP state party chief K Surendran had also rushed to the Secretariat wing along with other party workers. As the BJP chief was addressing the media, Kerala Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta came out of the building, asking media persons and others to leave the Secretariat premises.

The police later removed Surendran and others from the premises. “I came here seeing the news, as a public worker, hearing that files in the Protocol office have been destroyed in the fire,” he said.

“I was in a meeting when I got the information about the fire. I was informed that it was a minor fire and taken care of. But how can we allow political people to come inside the hall and preach? If we allow that, next time, they will enter my office or Chief Minister’s office,” Viswas Mehta said, losing his cool.

Meanwhile, BJP President K Surendran who talked to the media before being forcefully removed from the spot asked why party workers are being forcefully removed.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and other prominent leaders of the Congress have also rushed to the Secretariat, alleging foul play by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government to cover-up its misdeeds in the gold smuggling case. BJP, Congress and Muslim League are currently protesting in the secretariat.

“We want to see what is happening inside, what has been burnt down? Does this government think they can do anything and get away with it?” asked Ramesh Chennithala.

*This is a developing story