Major landslide in Kerala's Idukki, many estate workers and families feared trapped

The incident took place at the estate of the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company, and rescue officials are having a hard time reaching the spot.

news Kerala Rains 2020

Around 30 families are feared to be trapped after a major landslide hit Pettimudi in Rajamalai in Kerala’s Idukki district. According to reports, a large chunk of soil from the landslide has fallen over ‘layams’ or quarters where the plantation workers in Pettimudi had been living. Devikulam Tehesildar told Asianet News that four are feared to be dead.

The incident took place at the estate of the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company (KDHP) and the workers are mainly from Tamil Nadu. Around 10 people are said to be availing treatment at the Tata Global Beverages Limited High Range Hospital in Munnar, and people within the community are helping with rescue efforts. The Chief Minister’s Office has asked the Air Force to deploy a helicopter for rescue operations in the region.

All phone communications are down and power supply in the region has been intermittent for two days, leaving people unable to charge their devices. “It's understood from the report of the District Collector that there are 80 people stranded in the layams (quarters for employees).

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed in the district. They were in search of people who were washed away in a car (in Elappara). The NDRF team has now been redirected to the layams, " Revenue Minister Chandrasekharan told Asianet News.

"Forest Department officials reached the spot early. It's not yet clear as to when the landslide happened," he told the media.

According to various authorities, rescue teams have been rushing to the spot. But authorities are facing a major challenge as several routes have been blocked due to the havoc caused by heavy rainfall.

"Connectivity is the problem here. We are trying to set up a network. A team including a panchayat secretary and village officer have left for the spot. They will be reaching there in thirty minutes. We were informed by the Kanan Devan Hills Plantation Company that people are stranded there," District Sub-Collector Prem Krishnan told the media.

The Periyavarai bridge which connects Munnar town to the disaster spot, was also washed away partially in the rain on Thursday. This has also made it more difficult for rescue teams from the region to reach Pettimudi.

Minister MM Mani, who is also an MLA from Idukki district, said that it is a challenge for officials to get to the spot. “The place is located on a hilltop. Unless the MLA of the place and other officials get to the spot, we cannot confirm on the exact situation of the disaster. 80 people cannot be living in a single layam. Maybe the soil would have fallen over multiple layams if that is the case,” the minister told the media.

The Idukki District Collector has reportedly cautioned the hospital in the region.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the NDRF has been deployed for rescue operations. "One team that had been equipped in Idukki have been directed to reach Rajamalai. One more team from Thrissur will reach Idukki. Directions have been given to the police, fire personnel, forest and revenue officials to conduct rescue operations." Pinarayi said in a statement.

