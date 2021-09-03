Major IAS rejig in Kerala: Wayanad, Kannur, Kollam, Malappuram to get new Collectors

TV Anupama has been posted as Director of the ST Development Department while Adeela Abdulla will be the Director of the Women and Child Development Department.

news Bureaucracy

In a major reshuffle of IAS officers, the Kerala government transferred TV Anupama, Director of the Women and Child Development Department, and posted her as the Director of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. She will also hold the full additional charge of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, as per the order issued by the government on September 2, Thursday.

Wayanad Collector Adeela Abdulla will be the new Director of the Women and Child Development Department. Adeela will also hold the full additional charges of Chief Executive Officer, Gender Park, and Director, State Lotteries Department. Both the women officers have won acclaim for their performance while holding various positions. Geetha A, Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, has been posted as the Wayanad Collector.

Mohammed Y Safirulla, Additional Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Commissioner, Goods and Services Tax Department. He will also hold the full additional charge of Secretary, Finance (Resources) Department, apart from holding the additional charge of Project Director, e-Health. Sreeram Sambasiva Rao, Director, Survey and Land Records Department, will hold the full additional charges of Project Director, Kerala Transport, and Chief Executive Officer, Kerala Road Fund Board, in addition to the existing additional charge of Managing Director of Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

Shanavas S, Mission Director of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, has been transferred to the post of Chief Executive Officer, Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), against the ex-cadre post created per the order issued on August 3. In the order, the ex-cadre post of CEO of CSML is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Joint Secretary to the Government in the Senior Time Scale of IAS under Rule 12 of IAS (Pay) Rules. Shanavas will hold the full additional charges of Managing Director, Vyttila Mobility Hub Society, and Managing Director, Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority.

Kollam District Collector Abdul Nasar has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, MGNREGA. He will also hold the additional charge of Director, CPMU – Planning and Economic Affairs Department. Ernakulam District Development Commissioner Afsana Parveen will be the new Kollam Collector. D Sajith Babu, Director, Civil Supplies Department, will hold the full additional charge of Director, Institute of Land and Disaster Management, in addition to his existing additional charges. Malappuram District Collector Gopalakrishnan K has been transferred to the post of Director, Employment and Training Department. Gopalakrishnan will hold the full additional charge of Managing Director, Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence. Employment and Training Department Director Premkumar VR will be the new Collector of Malappuram.

Kannur District Collector Subhash TV has been posted as the new Director of Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare Department against the ex-cadre post created above. Kerala Information Technology Director Chandrasekar will take charge as Kannur Collector. Snehil Kumar, District Development Commissioner, Kannur, has been posted as IT Mission Director. He will have the additional charges of Deputy Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department, and Director, C-DIT.

Devidas N, Commissioner of Housing, will hold the full additional charge of Director, Backward Classes Development Department.