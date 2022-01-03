Major fire at scrapyard in Thiruvananthapuram, no casualties reported

Ten units of fire force have reached the place and are trying to contain the fire from spreading to nearby buildings including shops and houses.

A massive fire engulfed a scrap shop at Keralaâ€™s Killipalam in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, January 3. Ten units of fire force have reached the place and are trying to contain the fire from spreading to nearby buildings including shops and houses. The blaze also spread to a few trees in the vicinity.

"We received the information about the fire at 12.03 pm. As of now, ten units from seven fire stations have reached the place and efforts are on to contain the blaze," an official at the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Headquarters told PTI. No casualties have been reported yet, the official said.

As per reports, the fire was accompanied by a huge explosion. The scrap shop is located in a residential area and there are several shops, hospitals, temples nearby. Thiruvananthapuram railway station and Thampanoor bus station are also in the vicinity of where the fire has occurred.

From the visuals, it can be seen that the fire has spread to nearby buildings as well. There are miscellaneous things burning inside the scrapyard and loud explosions can be heard. A palm tree has been completely burnt down, reports stated.

Huge flames were seen emanating from the scrapyard. Fire force units are trying to douse the fire by pouring water. Local residents are also helping officials at the spot in putting out the fire. There is apprehension that the fire could spread further since the flames are still billowing, the reports said.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited.

With PTI inputs