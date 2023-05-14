Major fire near Kochi Infopark: Three sustain injuries, no casualties

The initial assessment of the firefighters and police is that a short circuit must have led to the fire. Not many workers were present in the building as it was a Saturday evening.

Three persons including a firefighter sustained minor injuries in a major fire that broke out at a multi storey commercial building near the Kakkanad Infopark campus in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Saturday, May 13. While the firefighter sustained burn injuries, the other two got injured when they smashed a glass window to escape the fire. No casualties have been reported.

According to reports, the fire erupted at GEO Infopark at the Kinfra Export Promotion Industrial Park, where multiple small businesses are set up, at around 6 pm in the evening. The initial assessment of the firefighters and police is that a short circuit must have led to the fire. However, not many workers were present in the building as it was a Saturday evening.

“The fire was brought under control nearly four hours after it broke out. We have not received any information that anyone is missing. The fire force searched all parts of the building and could not find anyone trapped. Besides the fire units of the state, fire and rescue services, fire engines of CIAL, BPCL, and Cochin Shipyard were also pressed into action,” District Collector NSK Umesh said, and added that an investigation will be conducted into the fire incident.