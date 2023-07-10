Major fire in Hyderabad apartment, damages rooms and household items

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or the cracking of a bulb, which subsequently ignited the surrounding items.

news Fire accident

A fire broke out on the 8th floor of A2A life spaces apartment in the Balanagar area of Hyderabad on Sunday, July 9, causing damage to a bedroom and various household items. The incident occurred around 9:30 pm, prompting response from the fire department.

According to Subash Reddy, Jedimetla Fire Officer, a neighbor immediately alerted the fire department upon witnessing the incident. Firefighters arrived at the scene by 9:45 pm and utilised the pump house and other firefighting equipment available in the apartment complex to control and extinguish the fire.

Fortunately, the fire was contained to the single room in which it originated, sparing the rest of the 3 BHK apartment from harm. However, the bedroom itself suffered significant damage, with books, clothes, and other household items being destroyed. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or the cracking of a bulb, which subsequently ignited the surrounding items.

The flat housed four people, with two of them present inside the flat at the time of the incident. However, no injuries were reported among the residents.

In another incident earlier that day, the fire department responded to a distress call at 6:45 am regarding a mishap at Bobby Luxury lodge near Secunderabad's Palika Bazaar. Firefighters successfully extinguished a major fire that had engulfed a garment shop located adjacent to the lodge. The blaze, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, resulted in the complete destruction of the shop and significant loss of property worth lakhs of rupees. The fire was brought under control by noon, with three neighboring shops also sustaining extensive damage.