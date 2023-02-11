Major fire at aquarium in Kerala’s Vazhuthacaud, no casualties reported

news Fire

A major fire broke out in a commercial building at Vazhuthacaud, a busy area in the heart of the Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, February 10. Police said that the fire broke out in an aquarium shop, and the place was completely gutted. No casualties were reported. Reports said that the shop was spread across three buildings and covered with sheets.

Thick black smoke was billowing from the building, located on MP Appan Road in Vazhuthacaud, local residents said. Several units of fire services personnel rushed to the spot and are trying to contain the flames, police said. According to reports, the fire that started in the aquarium soon spread to three houses located nearby.

To avoid further danger, people were evacuated from nearby houses and other buildings and precautionary measures were taken to prevent further spread of the fire. The shop and godown attached was used to store items like glass, feed and aquarium related products. The premise belongs to Ajil, a ToI report said.

The report also said that the fire was brought under control after nearly five hours in an operation involving 15 firefighting units. As the store was located on a byroad and with road constructions, the units reaching the place was a challenge, the report said.

