Major e-retailers to accept MATIC payments, Japan to invest in metaverse, NFT

This weekâ€™s top-5 stories curated to catch up with the crypto world.

Bitcoin and Crypto Market News

We have launched Cryptogram, an India-focused free weekly newsletter on blockchain tech, global crypto markets, and Web 3.0 technologies which promise to change our future. If you would like to subscribe to this newsletter, click here . You can read our past editions here .

Here are a few big stories from the past week.

MATIC holders can now shop at major e-retailers

The native token of the Polygon blockchain, MATIC, has been added as a form of payment on the cryptocurrency e-commerce platform Shopping.io. With each token usage, the platform is additionally offering a 2% discount for the first thirty days and free shipping for the first seven days.

Holders can purchase goods from some of the biggest retailers, including Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Home Depot, as a result of the MATIC integration.

In addition to this, MATIC will be available on any retailer's website that integrates with Shopping.io's platforms. By adding MATIC as a supported payment option on the platform, Polygon will improve the usability of its token through integration.

Japan to invest in metaverse, NFT

Japanâ€™s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced plans to expand investments into the metaverse and NFTs. He said that the government is focusing on supporting the use of digital technology in society and promoting initiatives to expand the implementation of Web 3.0 services powered by the metaverse and NFT technologies.

Japan has steadily been promoting investment in digital technology, including through tax incentives for companies that can adopt a digital future.

This year, Kishidaâ€™s administration and the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry launched a Web 3.0 Policy Promotion Office to integrate Web 3.0-related departments within the ministry.

By 2023, the Japanese government intends to put legislation requiring cryptocurrency exchanges to submit user data to stop criminals from exploiting cryptocurrencies for money laundering.

Shiba Inu launches Shiba Eternity game

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has finally launched its much anticipated collectible card game Shiba Eternity. The game was initially launched in Vietnam and Australia for beta testing becoming an instant hit among players in both countries. Users can now download Shiba Eternity globally on iOS and Android.

The Shiba Inu team claims that Shiba Eternity would be the most complex collectible card game released to date. The game allows its users to choose among e 10,000 Shiboshi heroes and 500 collectible cards among other things.

Meme coins have long been criticized for providing users with nothing more than an abundant supply of tokens. Shiba Inu seeks to change that. The launch of Shiba Eternity could be significant for Shibaâ€™s ecosystem, which has already made significant progress.

McDonaldâ€™s to accept Bitcoin and Tether in Swiss town

Global fast food chain McDonaldâ€™s has started accepting payments in Bitcoin and Tether in the city of Lugano in Switzerland. This Italian-speaking region of Switzerland is becoming a hotspot for crypto adoption in Western Europe.

In partnership with Go Crypto, Plan â‚¿ Foundation is enabling bitcoin payments for the city of Lugano. In March 2022, the city of Lugano announced it would accept Bitcoin, Tether, and the LVGA token as legal tender.

The objective of Plan â‚¿ is to increase the adoption of Bitcoin and stablecoins in Lugano and accelerate the use of and use Bitcoin technology as the foundation to alter the city's financial infrastructure.

GoCrypto payments are now available at a dozen merchants across the city including businesses such as McDonaldâ€™s and art galleries.

FTX to launch Visa debit card

Crypto exchange operator FTX is set to launch a Visa debit card in over 40 new countries. It was first made available in the US nine months ago.

According to the announcement, more FTX users will be able to use the card to spend their crypto holdings at the exchange as a result of the global expansion. For interested clients, FTX has created a waitlist.

The firm's target markets for growth are Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Specifically, Latin American countries will be FTX's first focus, followed by European states before the end of the year and Asian nations next year.

Web 3.0 presence glimpsed at Paris Fashion Week

The renowned Paris Fashion Week that happened this year, which featured the supermodel Bella Hadid's viral spray-on outfit, showed what fashion would look like in the future.

Apart from the 64 shows and 42 presentations, a handful of designers incorporated Web 3.0 initiatives to demonstrate fashionâ€™s enormous digital potential.

Digital collections like the M3TALOVE collection were displayed as 3D holograms within a series of glass cases housed in a dark room, equipped with bright lights and a DJ. French luxury fashion house Balmain also showcased its Web 3.0 presence at Paris Fashion Week with the Balmain Thread, the brandâ€™s Web 3.0 hub powered by the XRP Ledger that is designed to unite its community with NFT projects.

Use promocode TNM51 at www.giottus.com/profile#promo after registration to get Rs.51 worth free Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: This article was authored by Giottus Crypto Exchange as a part of a paid partnership with The News Minute. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Please do your own research before investing and seek independent legal/financial advice if you are unsure about the investments.