Mahesh Narayanan to script Fahadh Faasilâ€™s film with Sajimon

The film was earlier supposed to be penned by Rafi.

Around late last year reports emerged that Fahadh Faasil will be playing the lead role along with Joju George in a film to be directed by debutant Sajimon. It was also reported that Rafi would pen the script for this film. It was to have gone on the floors early this year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Now, we hear that Sajimon, who had worked as an associate to directors Mahesh Narayanan, VK Prakash and Venu, is gearing up to get this film on the floors early next year but there is a change in crew.

Instead of Rafi, the script will be penned by noted editor-turned-director Mahesh Narayanan. Incidentally, Mahesh Narayananâ€™s directorial debut was with the Fahadh starrer Take Off. Also starring Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban and Divyaprabha, Take Off was not only a commercial success but also went on to win several awards.

Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil are currently associated with Malik. The film was scheduled to hit the marquee in April this year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Reports say that Malik is based on a true story and that it covers different time periods starting from the 1960s. It is said to be set in the coastal region where the minorities are under threat of dislocation and the hero starts a rebellion.

The technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing. The supporting cast of this film includes Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath and Jalaja. The shooting of this film took place in several places in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and in Lakshadweep. A working still from the sets of Malik released some time ago had the fans going gaga over Fahadhâ€™s total transformation.

Fahadh recently completed the shooting for Irul. Directed by Nasif Yousuf Izzudin and produced by Anto Joseph, the film has Darshana Rajendran as the female lead with Soubin Shahir in a pivotal role. The shooting of this film began on September 16 and was wrapped up on recently. Irul is likely to hit the marquee next year.

Fahadhâ€™s last film to release on the silver screens was Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film was scripted by Vadakkan Vincent and bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Jackson Vijayan composed music for this film with Amal Neerad cranking the camera and Praveen Prabhakar doing the edits and Oscar winner Resul Pookutty taking care of the sound design.

(Content provided by Digital Native)