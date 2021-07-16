Mahesh Kathi's death: Dalit leader Manda Krishna alleges conspiracy, seeks probe

Mahesh Kathi, a popular film critic, met with an accident in Andhra Pradesh on June 26 and died on July 10, while undergoing treatment in Chennai.

Controversy

Days after film critic and activist Mahesh Kathi's death, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) president and well-known Dalit leader Manda Krishna Madiga, sought a comprehensive probe into his demise. Mahesh met with an accident on June 26 and was later shifted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai's Greenlands, where he died while undergoing treatment on July 10. His last rites were performed in his native place Yellamanda of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. After the last rites of Mahesh were conducted, Manda Krishna raised several questions and alleged the possibility of a conspiracy.

Speaking to reporters, Manda Krishna Madiga said, "How come the person driving escaped without even a small injury? Kathi Mahesh, who sat on the left side, received deadly injuries." Stating that there was a need to clarify certain things related to the incident, he added, “They (hospital) said that there is a possibility of discharging him in three or four days initially. However, they soon said he was critical and he was declared dead shortly after that.”

Manda Krishna said that the events from the day of accident to the day of Mahesh’s death should be probed as there are many people who had an enmity with him. “Even after his death, there were some people who were abusing and cursing him and stating that he died because of his comments on gods. Their remarks make it clear, about how much they wanted him to die. They commented as if they or their god took revenge on him. It is unclear if someone made such plans for his death," he alleged.

Manda Krishna demanded a comprehensive probe into the accident and the events that led to the death of Mahesh Kathi, while seeking the details of his treatment and cause of death. Addressing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Manda Krishna said, “We request the government to appoint a sincere police officer or a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge into the death of Mahesh Kathi.”

However, a family member of Mahesh has refused to comment on the issue when TNM reached out to them, in the wake of the allegations. Speaking to TNM,Vijaya Rao, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nellore district said that the investigation of the accident case is being carried out by the local police station in whose jurisdiction it happened.

The SP said, "The local investigating officials are probing the case. We are closely watching it." When asked about the allegations of ‘conspiracy’, he said, “If there are any allegations or suspicions we will also certainly address them in our investigation.”

