Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla to make debut with 'Hero'

The first look teaser was released by Mahesh Babu via social media.

Flix Tollywood

Veteran actor Krishna’s grandson and Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Ashok Galla, is making his debut in Tollywood with Hero. The film has been directed by Sriram Aditya. The first look teaser was released by Mahesh Babu via social media on Wednesday. Ashok Galla is the son of Guntur Member of Parliament (MP) Jayadev Galla who is married to Padmavathi Ghattamaneni, elder daughter of actor Krishna. The movie has been bankrolled by Padmavathi Galla under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment.



Sharing the teaser, Mahesh Babu wished the team good luck and tweeted, “Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_!! This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins! Good luck to @SriramAdittya and team!”



The title teaser, which is over a minute long, shows Ashok in his character as a cowboy on a train with some action packed sequences. The young actor also appears in the getup of the Joker from Joker amidst romancing with Nidhi Agerwal. The movie also has Jagapathi Babu playing a vital role along with other senior artists such as Naresh, Satya and Archana Soundarya essaying supporting roles.



The movie, which began in 2019, has almost finished shooting and has entered the post production stage. The music has been composed by Ghibran while the cinematography was taken care of by Sameer Reddy and Richard Prasad.

Several people from the film industry wished the actor on the title launch, including Rana Daggubati and Sudheer Babu.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, which was tentatively scheduled for January 2022 release, is yet to finish the shooting which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. The movie has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

Watch the video of Hero teaser here: