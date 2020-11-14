Mahesh Babu wishes his “two little pillars” a happy Children’s Day

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been sharing glimpses of their family vacation with fans on Instagram.

Flix Tollywood

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Mahesh Babu wished his kids Gautam and Sitara through an Instagram post, calling them his “two little pillars”. About a week ago, Mahesh Babu had shared a selfie with his children, with all three of them wearing masks and geared up for travel. Since then, the star has been sharing glimpses of the family vacation on his social media.

“Endless smiles, fun, love... What you give is what you get. Wishing my two little pillars a very happy children’s day. Love and blessings to mine and all the children of this world. Shine brighter each day,” Mahesh Babu wrote on his Instagram.

Sharing the same photo, his wife, actor and producer Namrata Shirodkar wished her followers a happy Diwali.

“My Diwali starts here ... let’s light a Diya this year to spread the message of love and peace ... let’s drive out the toxic mind and welcome the hearts filled with love … it’s always been only about love .. and this year we all have known that without love in our hearts it’s not possible to move forward .. from a little far away wishing all my friends family and loved ones a very happy Diwali and a prosperous new year,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, the family shared photos from a family “dinner date”, at a Japanese restaurant. Namrata often posts old and new photos of the family, especially those of the children, sharing their childhood memories.