Mahesh Babu, Vijay, Keerthy Suresh and Samantha among most tweeted south actors

Twitter India released the list of top 10 tweeted actors in 2020 for both male and female categories on Monday.

Flix Entertainment

Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Keerthy Suresh and Kajal Aggarwal are the most tweeted actors from south India in the year 2020, according to Twitter. Twitter India released the list of top 10 tweeted actors in 2020 for both male and female categories on Monday morning with the hashtag #ThisHappened2020.



According to the list, the top tweeted actors from the male category are, in order, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Vijay, Tarak (Junior NTR), Suriya, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi.

The top tweeted actors from the female category are, in order, Keerthy Suresh, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandana, Pooja Hegde, Taapsee, Tamannaah, Rakul Preet, Shurthi Haasan and Trisha.



Fans of Mahesh Babu have been tweeting a lot about his recent release, Sarileru Neekevvaru, which came under the direction of Anil Ravipudi and became a hit. Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babuâ€™s upcoming movie, was also a Twitter trend, and it might be released in 2021. The movie has Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.



Actor Vijayâ€™s selfie with fans in Neyveli, following IT raids, was declared as the most retweeted tweet in India in 2020. Meanwhile, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, who made his entry on Twitter only this year, also grabbed a place in the top 10. He has been actively connecting with fans on the platform.

Actor Suriya became the first producer in the Tamil film industry to take the Over-the-Top route due to the shut down of theatres owing to coronavirus. He released his home production Ponmagal Vandhal on Amazon Prime Video. His Soorarai Pottru, another home production in which he also played the lead, later released on the same OTT platform.

Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh grabbed the top place in the female category with the buzz around her movies Penguin and Miss India which released on OTT platforms this year. She has also been in the news for Good Luck Sakhi and Rang De. Kajal Aggarwal made the headlines for several reasons this year. Her wax statue was placed at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. She also had a narrow escape from a tragic accident on the sets of Indian 2 in February this year. Recently, Kajal was in the news for her wedding and honeymoon.



Twitter also released the most tweeted movies of 2020 from India, which includes Master, Vakeel Saab, Valimai, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Soorarai Pottru, RRR, Pushpa, Sarileru Neekevvaru, KGF Chapter 2, and Darbar.



Twitter has released this information based on their internal data collected from January 1 to November 5.