Mahesh Babu urges fans to avoid social gatherings on his birthday

The Tollywood star will turn 45 on August 9.

Mahesh Babu will turn 45 soon, and the Tollywood star shared a message with his fans two days before his birthday. Urging fans to stay safe amid the pandemic, he asked them to avoid any social gatherings on the occasion of his birthday.

Mahesh Babu shared a note on Twitter which said, “Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe.”

A kind request to all my fans pic.twitter.com/UnAzeYPUBQ August 7, 2020

Earlier on May 31, on the occasion of his father and actor Krishna’s birthday, Mahesh Babu had released the title and poster of his next film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The film is being directed by Parasuram Petla, whose last release was the 2018 film Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The film was hugely successful.

Mahesh Babu’s fans have already trended various hashtags on Twitter to mark his upcoming birthday. Recently, a minor controversy erupted on social media around the mention of Mahesh Babu’s name in the film Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.

The film shows two people, a Mahesh Babu fan and a Jr NTR fan, having amicable disagreements over their favourite stars. However, some fans who perceived the portrayal as insulting towards Mahesh Babu, demanded an apology from the film’s team and asked them to remove the relevant portions of the film. The fans were mainly referring to a portion of the film where a character calls Mahesh Babu ‘lazy’, for beating up villains while standing still and not moving around too much.

Commenting on the controversy in an interview with Film Companion, the director of the film, Venkatesh Maha, told fans that he was not insulting any actor in the film. He said that he wanted the characters’ conversations to reflect the frequent sparring between the fans of the two actors that happens on Twitter, and he wanted to show them eventually making peace by coming together.