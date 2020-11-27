Mahesh Babu shares Adivi Sesh’s screen test video for ‘Major’

The film is based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

Flix Tollywood

Adivi Sesh, one of Telugu cinema’s leading actors, had earlier announced his signing on for Major, a film directed Sashi Kiran Tikka. The actor will be playing the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG Commander who was martyred during the 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai’s Taj Mahal hotel in 2008, while carrying out a mission to rescue hostages. Major is bankrolled by Mahesh Babu, who is making his debut as a producer under his banner Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB), in association with Sony Pictures Productions.

Recently, the makers shared the screen test video of Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Sharing the video on Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote,"#MajorBeginnings to the inspiring journey of the nation's undying hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan!! Best wishes to @AdiviSesh and the entire team!

https://youtu.be/gvAxuQNzakk @ majorthefilm @sonypicsindia @GMBents

@sonypicsprodns @AplusSMovies @SashiTikka

Major is a bilingual project, shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindu. Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar have been roped in to essay prominent roles. Adivi Sesh, Shobita Dhulipala and Sashi Kiran Tikka had worked together previously in Goodachari, and the film went on to become a box office hit. This is the trio’s second outing together.

Reportedly, more than 50% of the film’s shooting was complete, before it was interrupted by the pandemic-induced lockdown. Just before the break, the team had completed the shooting of a big part of the film at the border. At the time, Adivi Sesh had expressed that this was the “coolest and toughest shoot” in his career, and that it was an “incredible experience”.

The makers of Major used the lockdown time efficiently, and were actively engaged in the post-production of the film. They will, reportedly, resume the shoot soon. Adivi was quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying," I couldn’t forget him (Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan) as he looked like an older me. I started reading about him and the more I did, I realised I wanted to bring his story to screen like a sunrise after a dark night.”



Adivi Sesh’s last release was Evaru, which had hit the marquee earlier this month. The film is directed by Venkat Ramji, with dialogues by Abburi Ravi. The technical crew of this flick includes Sricharan Pakala for music composition, Vamsi Patchipulusu for camera work and Garry BH for editing. Regina Cassandra plays the female lead in Evaru, with Naveen Chandra and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. Evaru was bankrolled by Pearl V Potluri, Param V Potluri and Kavin Anne under the banner PVP Cinemas.