Mahesh Babuâ€™s 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' shooting to commence in November

The shooting will commence in the USA post Dussehra.

Flix Tollywood

Mahesh Babu is all set to begin work on his next Telugu project Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Parasuram. The project was officially announced on May 31st, on the same day as superstar Krishnaâ€™s birthday

On the occasion of the film's launch, Parasuram took to twitter and wrote: "My long wait to direct superstar Mahesh Babu garu has come to an end. Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets. It's a dream come true." The film will have music by SS Thaman while PS Vinod will do the cinematography. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon. The filmâ€™s motion poster was released on August 9, on the occasion of Mahesh Babuâ€™s birthday.

As per latest reports, the project will begin post Dussehra and the makers are planning to shoot the first schedule in the US. Apparently, a month-long schedule is planned in Washington DC and the makers have already begun the visa formalities. The team will travel post Dussehra, provided the current situation doesn't get worse.

While it hasnâ€™t been officially announced yet, Keerthy Suresh will be pairing up with Mahesh Babu for the first time in the film, which will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels and GMB Entertainment. Apparently, Keerthy had said in an instagram live chat session that she has signed Mahesh Babuâ€™s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, the makers havenâ€™t made an official announcement yet.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office. The film has Mahesh Babu playing a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

There are also reports that Mahesh Babu will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. Sandeep had in 2019 pitched a story idea to Mahesh Babu which the actor reportedly really liked. However, since both of them were occupied with other commitments, they couldnâ€™t work on it immediately. This project is slated to go on the floors early next year,

Mahesh Babu also has a project with director Vamshi Paidipally in the offing. After the success of Maharshi, the duo will be reuniting for thie new project.