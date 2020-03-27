Mahesh Babu’s next to release on 'Pokkiri’s 14th year anniversary

The shooting of this film, referred to as SSMB 27 for now, will begin in June this year.

Flix Tollywood

Mahesh Babu next film, referred to as SSMB 27 for now, will start rolling this summer. Reports are that the filmmakers intend to schedule its official Pooja on May 31 to coincide with Mahesh Babu’s dad Krishna’s birthday. The shooting of this film will begin in June this year.

Another interesting detail about SSMB 27 is that it will hit the marquee on April 28 to coincide with the 14th year anniversary of the star’s hit movie Pokkiri. The film will be directed by Sandeep Vanga and will star Samantha Akkineni and Pooja Hegde as the female leads. Details about the rest of the star cast and crew are expected to be out soon.

While this project is taking shape, reports surface that Mahesh Babu is in talks to work with director Parasuram. A recent update about this project is that Keerthy Suresh is in talks to play the female lead. Sources in the know say that Keerthy will be joining the sets of this flick only after completing the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe.

Further, sources in the know say that the star is keen on working with a young and talented director and team up with Venky Kudumula after Parasuram’s film. The director did have a discussion with Mahesh Babu during which he pitched in a storyline and if things work out, the two may collaborate after Mahesh Babu is done with the Parasuram directorial, say sources in the know.

It may be noted that Mahesh Babu is basking in the glory over his previous release, which turned out to be a massive hit. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru had Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna as the main leads. Sarileru Neekevvaru was bankrolled jointly by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banners AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainment. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for this venture, which hit the marquee for Sankranthi this year.

Content provided by Digital Native